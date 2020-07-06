Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ATD.A stock opened at C$43.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.26. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$30.57 and a one year high of C$46.25.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,648.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,810 shares in the company, valued at C$69,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Claude Tessier acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,466.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

