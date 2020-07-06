Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 104,587 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0419 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

