Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $104.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.62 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.72%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $59,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

