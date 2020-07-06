Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

WW stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $6,802,580.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,077,458 shares in the company, valued at $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

