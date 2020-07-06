Short Interest in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expands By 21.5%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 60.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

