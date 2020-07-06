Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stake Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 490.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

