Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.84 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of WD-40 worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $197.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.82. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.