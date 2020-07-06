Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,076 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Amdocs worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 502.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 163,936 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Amdocs stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.