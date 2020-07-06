New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 6,700 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 146,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,046,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 124.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 157,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE PBF opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.