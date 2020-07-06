HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

HOLI stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $792.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.31. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

