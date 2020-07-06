Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Receives GBX 306.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 306.50 ($3.77).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.12) price target (down from GBX 410 ($5.05)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 238 ($2.93) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IWG to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 239 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

IWG stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. IWG has a 52-week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.40 ($5.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

