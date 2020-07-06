Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vroom (NYSE:VRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRM. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

