Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $322.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $286.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $315.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.92 and its 200-day moving average is $285.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,411 shares of company stock valued at $78,280,448. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

