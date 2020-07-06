Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 215,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ING Groep by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

