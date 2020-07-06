AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Simulations Plus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,827,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,948,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,080. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

