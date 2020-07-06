New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 12,750 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $116,241,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

