Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,866 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

LOGM opened at $85.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

