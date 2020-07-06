Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 84.3% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11,425.8% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $252.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $254.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.