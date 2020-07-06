Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,495,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,126,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 459,806 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

