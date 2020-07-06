Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,473 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,470,000 after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $67.69 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

