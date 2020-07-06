USDQ Hits Market Cap of $5.93 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $491.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One USDQ token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00011671 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00337293 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000523 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016303 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,293 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.