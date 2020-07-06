Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,706 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $112.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

