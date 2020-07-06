Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after buying an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nielsen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.72 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

