OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of OFG Bancorp worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,566,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 206,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164,670 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $666.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

