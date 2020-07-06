OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of OFG Bancorp worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,566,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 206,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164,670 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $666.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,706 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC
Procter & Gamble Co Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Asset Management Inc.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 63,139 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc.
Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,507 Shares of PacWest Bancorp
