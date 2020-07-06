State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 63,139 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,453 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63,139 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after buying an additional 238,514 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,331,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 761,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NBL. Barclays raised their target price on Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE NBL opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

