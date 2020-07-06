Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,507 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,507 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

PACW stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.65. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

