Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $540,568,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of XYL opened at $65.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

