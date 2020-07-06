Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

