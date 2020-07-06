Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $61.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

