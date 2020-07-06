Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Diageo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

DEO stock opened at $137.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

