Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,756 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after buying an additional 110,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

