Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $55.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

