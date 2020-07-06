Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,469.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,419.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,354.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,003.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,536.87.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

