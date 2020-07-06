Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Starbucks by 1,976.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,361,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $813,923. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,706 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV
Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,706 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC
Procter & Gamble Co Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Asset Management Inc.
Procter & Gamble Co Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Asset Management Inc.
OFG Bancorp Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
OFG Bancorp Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 63,139 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc.
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 63,139 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc.
Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,507 Shares of PacWest Bancorp
Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 57,507 Shares of PacWest Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report