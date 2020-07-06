Private Asset Management Inc. Has $15.38 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

