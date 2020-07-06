Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,464.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,417.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,355.61. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $999.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182 shares of company stock valued at $253,151. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

