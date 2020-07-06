Private Asset Management Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

CVX stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.