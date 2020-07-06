Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,141 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

