Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

