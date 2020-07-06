HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,638 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

