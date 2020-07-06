Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,103 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.29 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

