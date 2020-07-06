Fulton Bank N. A. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $58,930,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 443,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $70.46 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

