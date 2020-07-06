Fulton Bank N. A. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

