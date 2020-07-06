Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 162 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $248.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.23. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

