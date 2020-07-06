Fulton Bank N. A. Has $2.65 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

