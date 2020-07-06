Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,492 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,491,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $119.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

