Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,591,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $152.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

