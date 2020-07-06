Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Employers were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Employers by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $28,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Paquette acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,409.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $88,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,202.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $890,371 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIG. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

