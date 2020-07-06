Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.90 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 193,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 312,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

LSCC stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.