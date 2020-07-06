Avast PLC (LON:AVST) Receives GBX 532.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avast PLC (LON:AVST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.13 ($6.55).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVST. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.38) price objective for the company.

LON:AVST opened at GBX 538.50 ($6.63) on Friday. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 552 ($6.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 499.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44.

In related news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($5.99), for a total transaction of £1,217,500 ($1,498,277.14).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

